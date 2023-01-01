Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

135,988 KM

Details Description Features

$28,328

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,328

+ taxes & licensing

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

416-840-3292

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport - Honda Sensing - Power Sun Roof - No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Sport - Honda Sensing - Power Sun Roof - No Accidents

Location

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

416-840-3292

  1. 10033383
  2. 10033383
  3. 10033383
  4. 10033383
  5. 10033383
  6. 10033383
  7. 10033383
  8. 10033383
  9. 10033383
  10. 10033383
  11. 10033383
  12. 10033383
  13. 10033383
  14. 10033383
  15. 10033383
  16. 10033383
  17. 10033383
  18. 10033383
  19. 10033383
  20. 10033383
  21. 10033383
  22. 10033383
  23. 10033383
  24. 10033383
  25. 10033383
  26. 10033383
  27. 10033383
  28. 10033383
  29. 10033383
  30. 10033383
  31. 10033383
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,328

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
135,988KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10033383
  • Stock #: UMT1590
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F83KH013237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport - Honda Sensing - Power Sun Roof - No Accidents - Push Button Start - Intelligent Access - Dual Zone Climate Control - passenger side Lane View - Backup Camera - Fog Lights - Spoiler - Alloy Wheels - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel - Lane Keeping System - Adaptive Cruise Control - Collision Warning System - Heated Seats - Paddle Shifters - Bluetooth - Privacy Glass - 
AMAZING Google Reviews!! Click here for our reviews!

BIG SALE !!!

We have over 20 Financial Institutions for the lowest rates for every credit situation.  

Our Vehicles look so Great we Very Frequently get comments that they look like NEW. We really take Great care on making sure you get a Great vehicle from us. 

Our Fair Prices take the stress out of your purchase; so you can focus on your transportation needs. We use industry software and market data to compare a vehicles condition to similar vehicles for sale in the market area, this gives you Great Value Pricing. 

Certification included.

Pricing is updated regularly as market conditions change to save you time and virtually eliminate negotiation. 

Our vehicles are Priced to Sell. Compare us to others and find out for yourself. 

Onsite Credit Specialist for quick APPROVALS with Good, Bad or No Credit including Consumer Proposals and Bankruptcy as we Finance and Lease from long list of Lenders. 

Massive indoor showroom with 30 vehicles plus a huge outside inventory of 30 plus vehicles.  

No need to shop around and waste time going from dealer to dealer - we have it all! Officially a proud member of IAG - International Auto Group with dealerships known to Toronto car buyers: Yorkdale Ford, Formula Ford, Weston Ford, Pickering Chrysler, Scarborough Mitsubishi, and Conventry North Jaguar Land Rover. Buy from a franchised group with expertise. 

Located on Dufferin Street, minutes from Yorkdale Mall Shopping Centre, we are central to car buyers all across the GTA. 

Vehicles are Detailed in and out when you get one from us.  

we speak your language - Portuguese - Spanish - Italian - Hindi - Farsi - Tagalog - Gujrati. 

While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Mid Toronto Auto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2019 Honda Civic Spo...
 135,988 KM
$28,328 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 113,793 KM
$28,962 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Toua...
 166,228 KM
$10,700 + tax & lic

Email Mid Toronto Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid Toronto Auto Sales

Mid Toronto Auto Sales

2401 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6E 3S7

Call Dealer

416-840-XXXX

(click to show)

416-840-3292

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory