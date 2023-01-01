$24,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,950
+ taxes & licensing
Carview Motors
416-665-1000
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
Touring CVT
Location
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7
416-665-1000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,950
+ taxes & licensing
60,567KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10097220
- VIN: 2HGFC1F91KH102565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 60,567 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 honda civic touring
fully loaded
low km 60678 km
certify no extra charge
$24950 pluse hst
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Carview Motors
Carview Motors
1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7