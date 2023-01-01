Menu
2019 Honda Civic

60,567 KM

$24,950

+ tax & licensing
$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Touring CVT

2019 Honda Civic

Touring CVT

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,950

+ taxes & licensing

60,567KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10097220
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F91KH102565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 60,567 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 honda civic touring 

fully loaded

low km 60678 km

certify no extra charge 

$24950 pluse hst

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

