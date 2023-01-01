Menu
2019 Honda Civic

0 KM

Details Description Features

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Location

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

416-665-1000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 10278471
  • VIN: 2HGFC3A59KH220234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 honda civic si5 speed manual2 door coupecertify no extra charge $18950 plus hstPlease visit our website to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca Carview Motors Inc, please call 416-665-1000, we are located 1270 Finch Ave W Unit 7-8 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Carview Motors

Carview Motors

1270 Finch Ave W, North York, ON M3J 3J7

