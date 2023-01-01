Menu
<p>Cash price is $ 24998</p><br><br><p>New Arrival | Clean Carfax | EX | Sunroof | Lane Departure Assist | Back-Up Camera | Blind Spot Camera | Apple Carplay | Power Seat | Auto Cruise Control | Heated Seat | Eco Mode | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | &&& more</p><br><br><p>TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!</p><br><br><p>WINTER IS COMING!</p><br><p>ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!</p><br><br><p>AND APPLY FOR FINANCING</p><br><br><p>CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.</p><br><br><p>$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1702922516763_9498249683455289 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2019 Honda Civic

45,000 KM

$22,998

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

EX CVT

2019 Honda Civic

EX CVT

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

45,000KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC2F7XKH027739

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,000 KM

New Arrival | Clean Carfax | EX | Sunroof | Lane Departure Assist | Back-Up Camera | Blind Spot Camera | Apple Carplay | Power Seat | Auto Cruise Control | Heated Seat | Eco Mode | Keyless Entry | Push Botton Start | &&& more



Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Right Side Camera
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
Mini Overhead Console and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver 8-way power adjustment and passenger 4-way manual adjustment
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front splash guards
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Tires: P215/55R16 93H AS
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: Continuously Variable
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
46.9 L Fuel Tank
3.24 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L I-4 DOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Clock and Radio Data System

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

$22,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2019 Honda Civic