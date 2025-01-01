Menu
2019 Honda Civic

$20,987 + tax & licensing

157,661 KM

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : DAI AFTERMARKET ALLOYS, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!! The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

2019 Honda Civic

157,661 KM

Details Description

$20,987

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT|BACKUPCAMERA|HEATEDSEATS|SPORTMODE|ECOMODE|

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan LX CVT|BACKUPCAMERA|HEATEDSEATS|SPORTMODE|ECOMODE|

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$20,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
157,661KM
VIN 2HGFC2F5XKH004914

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N6223A
  • Mileage 157,661 KM

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : DAI AFTERMARKET ALLOYS, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, AM, FM, USB, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.


WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
$20,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 Honda Civic