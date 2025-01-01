$13,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
LX/ CLEAN CARFAX/ COMING SOON
2019 Honda Civic
LX/ CLEAN CARFAX/ COMING SOON
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
247,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F50KH005134
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 247,800 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Lane Assist , Auto Headlights , Power Side Mirrors and more!
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
Financing is available!
All vehicles can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and
not Certified.
Topnotch Auto Sales is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on-the-spot financing on all vehicle makes and models. We welcome you to give us a call at 416-879-7113, take a look online at tnautosalesinc.com, or come to our establishment at 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, to take a look at what we have. Looking forward to seeing you!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
"
2019 Honda Civic