Topnotch Auto Sales Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles

Looking for a reliable used car? We offer a large selection of vehicles with easy financing options.

Financing Available Get approved fast, regardless of credit history.
Certification Option Add certification for $799 to ensure the vehicle meets all safety standards.
OMVIC Compliance Uncertified vehicles are sold as-is and require certification for road use.
With over 14 years in business, we prioritize great customer service and a hassle-free car-buying experience.

Visit us at: 5161 Steeles Ave W, North York
Call or Text: 416-879-7113
Browse online: tnautosalesinc.com

2019 Honda Civic

194,897 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

EX

12286113

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5

416-879-7113

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,897KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC2F75KH008340

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 194,897 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-879-7113

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.

416-879-7113

2019 Honda Civic