Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda Civic

127,846 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
12524821

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1747237333
  2. 1747237333
  3. 1747237332
  4. 1747237334
  5. 1747237334
  6. 1747237335
  7. 1747237335
  8. 1747237336
  9. 1747237336
  10. 1747237338
  11. 1747237338
  12. 1747237338
  13. 1747237339
  14. 1747237339
  15. 1747237340
  16. 1747237341
  17. 1747237341
  18. 1747237341
  19. 1747237342
  20. 1747237342
  21. 1747237343
  22. 1747237343
  23. 1747237344
  24. 1747237344
  25. 1747237345
  26. 1747237345
  27. 1747237346
  28. 1747237346
  29. 1747237347
  30. 1747237347
  31. 1747237348
  32. 1747237348
  33. 1747237349
  34. 1747237350
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,846KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,846 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD AUTO L/ASSIST B/SPOT CARPLAY P/START CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 GX AWD AUTO L/ASSIST B/SPOT CARPLAY P/START CAMERA 98,478 KM $22,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Acura ILX PREMIUM PKG LEATHER P/SUNROOF B/SPOT CAMERA for sale in North York, ON
2018 Acura ILX PREMIUM PKG LEATHER P/SUNROOF B/SPOT CAMERA 0 $16,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BLUE TEC 4MATIC LEATHER P/SUNROOF NAVI CAME for sale in North York, ON
2012 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML 350 BLUE TEC 4MATIC LEATHER P/SUNROOF NAVI CAME 149,997 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

2019 Honda Civic