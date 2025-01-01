Menu
2019 Honda Civic Touring Trim Package: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, bluetooth connectivity, leather seating, heated front & rear seat, wireless phone charger, remote engine starter, rearview camera and so much more!

2019 Honda Civic

56,564 KM

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring Pkg. Remote Engine Starter, Heated Seats

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring Pkg. Remote Engine Starter, Heated Seats

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

$23,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,564KM
VIN 2HGFC1F95KH101788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 10182A
  • Mileage 56,564 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Civic Touring Trim Package: 1.5L Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, front wheel drive, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, bluetooth connectivity, leather seating, heated front & rear seat, wireless phone charger, remote engine starter, rearview camera and so much more!



Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
416-740-8800

$23,890

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2019 Honda Civic