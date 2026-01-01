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Used 2019 Honda Civic SI for sale in North York, ON

2019 Honda Civic

212,731 KM

Details Features

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Civic

SI

Watch This Vehicle
14064258

2019 Honda Civic

SI

Location

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1

416-665-1000

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Contact Seller

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
212,731KM
VIN 2HGFC1E57KH200501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 190887
  • Mileage 212,731 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Carview Motors

Carview Motors

978 Roselawn Ave, North York, ON M6B 1C1
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416-665-XXXX

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416-665-1000

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$12,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

2019 Honda Civic