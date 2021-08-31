Menu
2019 Honda Civic

23,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sport|CVT|Side Camera|ACC|LDW|Sunroof|BU Camera|

2019 Honda Civic

Sport|CVT|Side Camera|ACC|LDW|Sunroof|BU Camera|

Location

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

647-633-3299

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

23,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7592656
  • Stock #: 1425389164
  • VIN: SHHFK7H44KU300650

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 23,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Civic Sport | Hatchback | One Owner | Sunroof | Apple Carplay | Back-Up Camera | Blind Spot Side Camera | Dual Centre Exhaust | ACC | Lane Departure assist | Automatic | ECO Mode | Keyless Entry | Push Button Start | 

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

 

WINTER IS COMING!

ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

 

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

 

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

 

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

 

 

No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.

 

_________________________________________________________________________

 

As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra

 

_________________________________________________________________________

 

Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage.

 

 

 

 

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

 

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..

 

we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

 

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

 

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

 

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

 

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

 

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist

AAA Auto Group

AAA Auto Group

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

