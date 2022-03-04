$24,880+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT
Location
AutoPluto
3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
$24,880
- Listing ID: 8482923
- Stock #: 153870
- VIN: 2HGFC2F77KH020277
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Honda Civic Sedan 4dr CVT EX with Honda Sensing ***LKA**collision prevention assist **
Backup Camera | Blind spot camera, Sunroof, 39000KM,
This is a SALE Price: $24880 Actual Price is $25898.
The vehicle is ONSALE for financing with the best interest rate and flexible terms.
Standard LED daytime running lights and headlights - LED taillights - rear decklid spoiler - heated front seats - dual-zone automatic climate control - 7-inch color TFT center meter display with Driver Information Interface - Multi-angle rearview camera
Safety: ABS - EBD - VSA with Traction Control - Hill Start Assist - Six standard airbags -
Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional ($999). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested, and not certified. The financing fee is extra.
Address:3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Vehicle Features
