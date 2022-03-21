Menu
2019 Honda Civic

15,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
AAA Auto Group

647-633-3299

EX CVT

Location

3891 Keele St, Unit A, North York, ON M3J 1N6

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

15,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8904754
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F76KH010937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 15,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Honda Civic EX | One Owner | Low Mileage | Automatic | Alloy Wheel | Side Blind Spot Camera | Keyless Entry | Push Button Start | Sunroof | Bluetooth | Adaptive Cruise Control | Auto Headlight | Back-Up Camera | Auto A/C | Heated Seat | Break Hold | ECON Mode | Pre Accident Warning | ESP | Lane Departuer Warning | &&& More

 

TRADE-IN VERY WELCOME, ANY YEAR AND ANY CAR!!!

?ASK ABOUT OUR WINTER TIRE PACKAGES!

AND APPLY FOR FINANCING

CERTIFICATION AND LICENSING COST IS NOT INCLUDED.

$695 FOR CERTIFICATION AND YOU ALSO CAN GET 36 DAYS OR 1500KM WARRANTY ABOUT SAFETY ITEMS.

No Hidden Fees!!! We conduct daily research & monitor our competition which allows us to have most competitive pricing and takes away your stress of negotiations.

_________________________________________________________________________

As per OMVIC regulations, vehicle is not certified & not drivable. The certification is included with our client care package as advertised above for only $695.00 if requested. All our vehicles are in great shape and have been inspected by a licensed mechanic and are available to test drive. HST & Licensing Extra

_________________________________________________________________________

Financing processing fee will apply, amount pending on credit, amortization, vehicle year and mileage.

 

AAA Auto Group has a history of more than 20 years. we are honored to serve Whitby, Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering,

Scarborough, North York, Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Coburg, Peterborough, etc..

we do not have any hidden fees, All the cars can do safety and certification. we fully disclose the vehicles through

the CarFax reprot and any certification car has 36 days or 1500KM warrenty for safety items.

 

Here at AAA AUTO GROUP, we are committed to helping you select the right vehicle at the right price! You can get a approval with

one of our more than 10 partnered financial institutions with any type of Credit from the best to the most difficult and anywhere

between! Come in now and see one of our professional Sales Consultants to help you get into your vehicle with the right terms,

conditions and the lowest payment available!!!

 

 

Warranty:

Warranty Available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
