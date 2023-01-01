$27,990+ tax & licensing
416-633-8188
2019 Honda Civic
EX AUTO SUNROOF B/SPOT ACC LAKS H/SEAT A/C B/CAME
Location
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.
1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$27,990
- Listing ID: 9830204
- Stock #: 8527
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,862 KM
Vehicle Description
LEASED IN 2018 AND SERVICED IN 2021 AND 2022 IN A HONDA STORE...........SEDAN............AUTOMATIC..............SUNROOF..............BACKUP CAMERA..........A/C.........PUSH START........ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.........BLUETOOTH..........HEATED SEATS.............APPLE CARPLAY..........BLIND SPOT.........LANE DEPARTURE.......PUSH START START..........REMOTE STARTER......... POWER SEAT..........ALLOY WHEEL..........KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE.......
Vehicle Features
