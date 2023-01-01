Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

81,862 KM

Details Description Features

$27,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

416-633-8188

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX AUTO SUNROOF B/SPOT ACC LAKS H/SEAT A/C B/CAME

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

EX AUTO SUNROOF B/SPOT ACC LAKS H/SEAT A/C B/CAME

Location

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

416-633-8188

  1. 1681425566
  2. 1681425566
  3. 1681425566
  4. 1681423559
  5. 1681423557
  6. 1681423558
  7. 1681423559
  8. 1681423557
  9. 1681423558
  10. 1681423558
  11. 1681423558
  12. 1681423559
  13. 1681423557
  14. 1681423558
  15. 1681423559
  16. 1681423558
  17. 1681423559
  18. 1681423559
  19. 1681423559
  20. 1681423559
  21. 1681423592
  22. 1681423591
  23. 1681423591
  24. 1681423592
  25. 1681423591
  26. 1681423592
  27. 1681423593
  28. 1681423593
  29. 1681423593
  30. 1681423593
  31. 1681423594
  32. 1681423594
  33. 1681423594
  34. 1681423594
  35. 1681423594
  36. 1681423594
  37. 1681423594
  38. 1681423593
  39. 1681423594
  40. 1681423594
  41. 1681423624
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$27,990

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,862KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9830204
  • Stock #: 8527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 8527
  • Mileage 81,862 KM

Vehicle Description

LEASED IN 2018 AND SERVICED IN 2021 AND 2022 IN A HONDA STORE...........SEDAN............AUTOMATIC..............SUNROOF..............BACKUP CAMERA..........A/C.........PUSH START........ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL.........BLUETOOTH..........HEATED SEATS.............APPLE CARPLAY..........BLIND SPOT.........LANE DEPARTURE.......PUSH START START..........REMOTE STARTER......... POWER SEAT..........ALLOY WHEEL..........KEYLESS ENTRY AND MUCH MORE.......


**0 DOWN! No PAYMENT FOR 6 MONTHS AVAILABLE O.A.C**................NO CREDIT..........NEW TO THE COUNTRY............BANKRUPTCY............COLLECTIONS.............CONSUMER PROPOSAL............YOU DONT NEED GOOD CREDIT TO FINANCE A VEHICLE.............BAD CREDIT IS USUALLY GOOD ENOUGH............GIVE OUR FINANCE AND CREDIT EXPERTS THE OPPORTUNITY TO GET YOU APPROVED AND START REBUILDING CREDIT AT A FAIR RATE.....................100% APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED..................FINANCE ANY CAR, ANY CREDIT!!!!...............* WE FINANCE EVERYONE(CALL FOR DETAILS)*............APPLY TODAY, DRIVE TODAY!.............FINANCING FROM 4.99% O.A.C. PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO........




..........................OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!!.........................HEATED INDOOR SHOWROOM!!!.......OUR VEHICLES ARE IN SHOWROOM CONDITION..........................WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR CUSTOMER SERVICE.......... FOR OUR FULL INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT US AT  nexcar.ca



WE COULD SHIP YOUR DREAM VEHICLE TO ANYWHERE IN CANADA FOR A VERY COMPETITIVE PRICE!!!!



PLEASE CALL FOR MORE INFO....................Thank you for considering NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC..............**Accrued interest must be paid on 6 month payment deferral**...........................AT NEXCAR AUTO SALES & LEASING INC. WE ARE SERVING OUR CLIENTS FROM: G.T.A, Toronto, Barrie, Oshawa, Scarborough, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Hamilton, Burlington, Brampton, Waterloo, London, Milton, Oakville, Milton, Newmarket, Aurora and Kitchener

.

VEHICLES ARE NOT DRIVABLE IF NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E-TESTED, CERTIFICATION PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR $699 + TAX & LICENSING ARE EXTRA



PURCHASE YOUR DREAM VEHICLE FROM ANYWHERE IN CANADA FROM THE COMFORT OF YOUR HOME, JUST FOLLOW THESE SIMPLE STEPS:

 

A- Chose your vehicle

 

B- Message us at info@nexcar.ca or Call 416-633-8188

C- Apply for financing ( If you need )


.D- Have your vehicle delivered to your home (SHIPPING COST MAY APPLY, ASK YOUR SALES REPRESENTATIVE)

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

2018 BMW X3 xDrive30...
 81,859 KM
$32,990 + tax & lic
2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 144,636 KM
$20,990 + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic EX ...
 81,862 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

1235 - 1237 Finch Ave. W., North York, ON M3J 2G4

Call Dealer

416-633-XXXX

(click to show)

416-633-8188

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory