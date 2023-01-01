Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>2019 honda crv</div><div>ex</div><div>auto</div><div>certify no extra charge</div><div>please visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. </div>

2019 Honda CR-V

102,523 KM

Details Description Features

$22,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda CR-V

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda CR-V

EX

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1700277230
  2. 1700277230
  3. 1700277230
  4. 1700277230
  5. 1700277230
  6. 1700277230
  7. 1700277230
  8. 1700277230
  9. 1700277230
  10. 1700277230
  11. 1700277230
  12. 1700277230
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
102,523KM
Used
VIN 2HKRW2H57KH106419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,523 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 honda crvexautocertify no extra chargeplease visit our websit to see our complete inventory at carviewmotor.ca we are located at 2806 Dufferin St, North York , On , M6B 3R7. please call 416-665-1000 for any inquiry. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2010 Honda Civic DX for sale in North York, ON
2010 Honda Civic DX 144,253 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Toyota Venza for sale in North York, ON
2014 Toyota Venza 94,567 KM $18,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS for sale in North York, ON
2015 Chevrolet Malibu LS 95,236 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,950

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V