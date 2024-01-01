Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

139,553 KM

Details Description

$27,987

+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD|TURBO|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|+++

2019 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD|TURBO|NAV|WOOD|PANOROOF|LEATHER|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,553KM
VIN 2HKRW2H94KH119230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N6116
  • Mileage 139,553 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** TURBO POWERED, AWD, PANORAMIC ROOF, REMOTE START, KEYLESS ENTRY, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN DARK BLUE ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD TRIMS, HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT INFO, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, ROAD DEPARTURE MITIGATION, DRIVER ATTENTION MONITOR, AM, FM, SATELLITE, USB, IPOD, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROIDAUTO, BLUETOOTH, ALLOYS, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, POWER TRUNK, AND MUCH MORE!!!


The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply.


As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

1-877-464-XXXX

1-877-464-0622

$27,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

