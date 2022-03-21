Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

66,667 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2019 Honda HR-V

2019 Honda HR-V

LX

2019 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,667KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8953003
  • Stock #: P5888
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H30KM106116

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5888
  • Mileage 66,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Outside temp gauge
Fabric seating surfaces
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment including height adjustment
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console W/Covered Storage And 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Distance Pacing
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Engine: 1.8L I-4 SOHC 16-Valve i-VTEC
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
5.44 Axle Ratio
Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: ECON mode button
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
AM/FM Radio
4 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Radio: AM/FM Audio System
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Dark chrome grille
LED brakelights
17" aluminum alloy wheels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Wheel Well Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 94V AS
Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Programmable Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Auto high-beam headlights
Exterior parking camera rear
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Emergency communication system: HondaLink Assist
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) active
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
GVWR: 1 890 kgs
Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 160-watt 4 speakers MP3/Windows Media audio playback capability display audio system w/HondaLink next generation Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Bluetooth streaming audio illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio control...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

