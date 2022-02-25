$40,890+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
The Humberview Group
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2
$40,890
+ taxes & licensing
33,669KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8414772
- Stock #: P10007X
- VIN: 5FNRL6H43KB504149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
9 Speed Automatic
175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2