2019 Honda Odyssey

33,669 KM

Details

$40,890

+ tax & licensing
$40,890

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-807-3288

2019 Honda Odyssey

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX

2019 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

The Humberview Group

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

$40,890

+ taxes & licensing

33,669KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8414772
  Stock #: P10007X
  VIN: 5FNRL6H43KB504149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P10007X
  • Mileage 33,669 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Audi Midtown Toronto

175 Yorkland Blvd, North York, ON M2J 4R2

866-807-3288

