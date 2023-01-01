Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI for sale in North York, ON

2019 Honda Pilot

70,523 KM

Details Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Pilot

EX-L NAVI

Location

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

416-665-1000

  1. 1702427259
  2. 1702427259
  3. 1702427259
  4. 1702427259
  5. 1702427259
  6. 1702427259
  7. 1702427259
  8. 1702427259
  9. 1702427259
  10. 1702427259
  11. 1702427259
  12. 1702427259
  13. 1702427259
  14. 1702427259
  15. 1702427259
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
70,523KM
Used
VIN 5FNYF6H76KB506619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,523 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carview Motors

Used 2019 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI for sale in North York, ON
2019 Honda Pilot EX-L NAVI 70,523 KM $29,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Premium for sale in North York, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL Premium 221,523 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in North York, ON
2015 Honda Accord EX-L 341,253 KM $9,950 + tax & lic

Email Carview Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carview Motors

Carview Motors

2806 Dufferin St, North York, ON M6B 3R7

Call Dealer

416-665-XXXX

(click to show)

416-665-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carview Motors

416-665-1000

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Pilot