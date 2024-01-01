Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>LIKE NEW 2019 HYUNDAI ACCENT 5 DR HATCH FOR SALE!!! STELLAR VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL, AND A CHEAP PRICE TAG! VEHICLE HAS BRAND NEW SNOW TIRES, 15 ALLOY RIMS,APPLE CAR PLAY CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $11,500 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904</p>

2019 Hyundai Accent

230,753 KM

Details Description Features

$11,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred 5dr HB

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Hyundai Accent

Preferred 5dr HB

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

416-271-9996

  1. 1705863978
  2. 1705863979
  3. 1705863978
  4. 1705863978
  5. 1705863978
  6. 1705863978
  7. 1705863979
  8. 1705863979
  9. 1705863979
  10. 1705863979
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
230,753KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3KPC25A34KE054957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,753 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW 2019 HYUNDAI ACCENT 5 DR HATCH FOR SALE!!! STELLAR VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL, AND A CHEAP PRICE TAG! VEHICLE HAS BRAND NEW SNOW TIRES, 15" ALLOY RIMS,APPLE CAR PLAY CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $11,500 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2015 Ford Focus ST for sale in North York, ON
2015 Ford Focus ST 223,000 KM SOLD
Used 2013 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD for sale in North York, ON
2013 BMW 3 Series 4dr Sdn 320i xDrive AWD 133,600 KM SOLD

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

Call Dealer

416-271-XXXX

(click to show)

416-271-9996

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,500

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Resale Inc.

416-271-9996

Contact Seller
2019 Hyundai Accent