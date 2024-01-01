$11,500+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Accent
Preferred 5dr HB
2019 Hyundai Accent
Preferred 5dr HB
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
416-271-9996
Certified
$11,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,753 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW 2019 HYUNDAI ACCENT 5 DR HATCH FOR SALE!!! STELLAR VEHICLE WITH LOTS OF EYEBALL, AND A CHEAP PRICE TAG! VEHICLE HAS BRAND NEW SNOW TIRES, 15" ALLOY RIMS,APPLE CAR PLAY CONNECTIVITY, SUNROOF, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, HEATED SEATS AND MUCH MORE! VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD FOR $11,500 PLUS TAX, CERTIFIED WITH A SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE. IF INTERESTED PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904 FOR A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647 862 7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
Call Dealer
416-271-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-271-9996