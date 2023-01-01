Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

169,100 KM

Details Description

$14,985

+ tax & licensing
Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Preferred

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

169,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10613541
  • Stock #: AN 5378
  • VIN: KMHD84LF3KU855378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 169,100 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER || NO ACCIDENTS
This 2019 Elantra is a perfect commuter vehicle!
Comes equipped with all the interior features you would need such as heated seats, heated steering wheel, apple car play/android auto and so much more! 
*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.***


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL 647-621-8555***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice; Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

