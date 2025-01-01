Menu
<p>**SAFETY INCLUDED**APPLE CARPLAY**WARRANTY INCLUDED**UBER SPECIAL**</p><p> </p><p>2019 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SEL FWD SEDAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH NO DAMAGE AND PACKED WITH OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES, CLEAN 16 ALLOY RIMS WITH LIKE NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, POWER MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HANDSFREE CONTROLS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, TINTED WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $9,399 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!!</p><p>***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***</p><p>***CALL 647-862-7904***</p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4</p><p>647-862-7904</p>

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,399

+ taxes & licensing

Used
201,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD84LF9KU810929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,875 KM

Vehicle Description

**SAFETY INCLUDED**APPLE CARPLAY**WARRANTY INCLUDED**UBER SPECIAL**

 

2019 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SEL FWD SEDAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH NO DAMAGE AND PACKED WITH OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES, CLEAN 16" ALLOY RIMS WITH LIKE NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, POWER MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HANDSFREE CONTROLS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, TINTED WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $9,399 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***

***CALL 647-862-7904***

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

