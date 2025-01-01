$9,399+ taxes & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
SEL FWD *SAFETY INCL*APPLE CAR PLAY*UBER SPEC*
2019 Hyundai Elantra
SEL FWD *SAFETY INCL*APPLE CAR PLAY*UBER SPEC*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$9,399
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 201,875 KM
Vehicle Description
**SAFETY INCLUDED**APPLE CARPLAY**WARRANTY INCLUDED**UBER SPECIAL**
2019 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SEL FWD SEDAN FOR SALE!! BEAUTIFUL VEHICLE WITH NO DAMAGE AND PACKED WITH OPTIONS!! THIS VEHICLE INCLUDES, CLEAN 16" ALLOY RIMS WITH LIKE NEW MICHELIN ALL SEASON TIRES, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, POWER MIRRORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, HANDSFREE CONTROLS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, APPLE CARPLAY, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER WINDOWS, TINTED WINDOWS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE CHEAP PRICE OF $9,399 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***
***CALL 647-862-7904***
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
Auto Resale Inc
56 Martin Ross Ave
North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.
Email Auto Resale Inc.
Auto Resale Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-862-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
647-862-7904