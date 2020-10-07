Menu
2019 Hyundai Elantra

45,680 KM

Details Description

$20,987

+ tax & licensing
$20,987

+ taxes & licensing

Favorit Motors

1-877-464-0622

2019 Hyundai Elantra

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|SAFETYTECH|+++

2019 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|SAFETYTECH|+++

Location

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

$20,987

+ taxes & licensing

45,680KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6050004
  Stock #: H4143
  VIN: KMHD84LF9KU890328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # H4143
  • Mileage 45,680 KM

Vehicle Description

**FALL SPECIAL!** WELL EQUIPPED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN SILVER ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACKUP CAMERA, SAFETY TECH, ATTENTION WARNING, WARNING TIMING, FORWARD SAFETY, LANE SAFETY, BLIND SPOT SAFETY, AM/FM/APPLE CAR PLAY, ALLOYS, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, MULTI DRIVE MODES, SUNROOF, PUSH TO START, AND MUCH MORE. READY TO GO. FORMER DAILY RENTAL. CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED! WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Favorit Motors

Favorit Motors

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

1-877-464-0622

