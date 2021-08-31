2019 Hyundai Elantra

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 2 7 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7777011

7777011 VIN: KMHD84LF1KU800850

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 35,278 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Lane Departure Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.