$25,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
Golden Mile Chrysler
416-759-4137
2019 Hyundai Elantra
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
416-759-4137
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,500
+ taxes & licensing
38,810KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8577035
- Stock #: P5745
- VIN: KMHD84LF7KU788901
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P5745
- Mileage 38,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Golden Mile Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8