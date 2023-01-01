Menu
2019 Hyundai KONA

115,664 KM

Details Description Features

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
AA Canada Inc

Preferred

Location

AA Canada Inc

5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595

115,664KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9625939
  • VIN: KM8K2CAA9KU326821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,664 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to take on the road with the 2019 Hyundai KONA, now available at AA Canada Inc. This versatile and stylish crossover SUV is perfect for drivers in search of the perfect combination of power, agility, and style. With its sleek and modern exterior design, the KONA stands out from the crowd, while its smooth and responsive handling makes every journey a pleasure. 

 

Inside the cabin, the KONA offers a spacious and comfortable interior, with advanced technology features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a range of driver assistance features. Under the hood, the KONA is available with a range of powerful and efficient engines, including a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience. 

 

With its advanced safety features, including forward-collision warning and lane-keeping assist, the KONA is the perfect choice for any driver looking for a reliable and safe vehicle. Visit us at AA Canada Inc today and discover the exceptional style, performance, and technology of the 2019 Hyundai KONA.

 

AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.

 

WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595

 

Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

