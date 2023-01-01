$21,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai KONA
Preferred
Location
AA Canada Inc
5709 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1S7
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $595
- Listing ID: 9625939
- VIN: KM8K2CAA9KU326821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to take on the road with the 2019 Hyundai KONA, now available at AA Canada Inc. This versatile and stylish crossover SUV is perfect for drivers in search of the perfect combination of power, agility, and style. With its sleek and modern exterior design, the KONA stands out from the crowd, while its smooth and responsive handling makes every journey a pleasure.
Inside the cabin, the KONA offers a spacious and comfortable interior, with advanced technology features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, and a range of driver assistance features. Under the hood, the KONA is available with a range of powerful and efficient engines, including a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine that delivers a thrilling driving experience.
With its advanced safety features, including forward-collision warning and lane-keeping assist, the KONA is the perfect choice for any driver looking for a reliable and safe vehicle. Visit us at AA Canada Inc today and discover the exceptional style, performance, and technology of the 2019 Hyundai KONA.
AA CANADA INC IS LOCATED AT 5709 Steeles Ave W. North York, ON, M9L1S7. We are a local family dealership established since 2001. We bring all of our customers not only the finest selection of used premium vehicles, but also the most outstanding customer service.
WE APPROVE EVERYONE from all different credit ratings! We offer our customers the industries most competitive financing rates, Also to insure the fullest customer satisfaction we carry a great line of premium warranties, suitable for any budget! All vehicles can be certified for an additional cost of $595
Our customers can take advantage of our high evaluation appraisal on all TRADE - IN vehicles! Come in, call us, or email your inquiries today!Toll free : 1-855-350-1313Direct : 647-350-1313Email : aacanadainc@gmail.comWebsite : http://www.aacanadainc.ca
