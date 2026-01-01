$19,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
LUXURY * AWD * PANORAMIC ROOF * LEATHER
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
LUXURY * AWD * PANORAMIC ROOF * LEATHER
Location
Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
877-554-4226
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
92,505KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NMS3CAA6KH072753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1265
- Mileage 92,505 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe NEW BODY STYLE 2.0T Luxury AWD w/Dark Chrome Accent catches eyes with its striking black exterior with Black leather interior accentuated by the signature luxury styling This SUV promises not only robust handling with its AWD drivetrain but also comfort and elegance Fully Loaded including PANORAMIC SUNROOF ** APPLE/ ANDROID CARPALY * REVERSE CAMERA and more.
Technologically advanced, the Santa Fe offers a variety of features for safety and connectivity. Equipped with a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration, staying connected on the go is effortless. Safety features include lane assist, brake assist, and parking sensors, supplemented by adaptive cruise control making every journey secure and pleasant. The satellite radio and keyless entry are just a couple of the additional conveniences that make this SUV a top choice for families.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Visit us at 5161 STEELES AVE W, NORTH YORK for a test drive!
We are open MONDAY-SATURDAY
See our full inventory at dynamicfinemotors.ca
Call or text 437-561-2890
Technologically advanced, the Santa Fe offers a variety of features for safety and connectivity. Equipped with a backup camera, Bluetooth connection, and smart device integration, staying connected on the go is effortless. Safety features include lane assist, brake assist, and parking sensors, supplemented by adaptive cruise control making every journey secure and pleasant. The satellite radio and keyless entry are just a couple of the additional conveniences that make this SUV a top choice for families.
Tax and Licensing Fees are EXTRA!
This vehicle can be certified for an additional $799.
If not Certified, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed un-fit, not drivable and not Certified.
Visit us at 5161 STEELES AVE W, NORTH YORK for a test drive!
We are open MONDAY-SATURDAY
See our full inventory at dynamicfinemotors.ca
Call or text 437-561-2890
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Dynamic Fine Motors
5161 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Call Dealer
877-554-XXXX(click to show)
$19,950
+ taxes & licensing>
Dynamic Fine Motors
877-554-4226
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe