$20,950+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Jeep Cherokee
LIMITED/CLEAN CARPROOF/ONE OWNER/2ND SET TIRES/NAV
2019 Jeep Cherokee
LIMITED/CLEAN CARPROOF/ONE OWNER/2ND SET TIRES/NAV
Location
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
416-743-1010
$20,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,100KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJMDX9KD188149
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 106,100 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof
Alloy Wheels
2nd Set of Tires
2nd Set of Rims
TPMS System
Leather
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Two Sets of Keys
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call or take a look online. Looking forward to seeing you!
Alloy Wheels
2nd Set of Tires
2nd Set of Rims
TPMS System
Leather
Keyless Entry
Power Seats
Heated Seats
Air Conditioning
Two Sets of Keys
Power Windows
Power Locks
Navigation
Topnotch Auto Sale is a well established dealer, being in business for well over 14 years. We pride ourselves on how we maintain relationships with our clients, making customer service our first priority. We always aim to keep our large indoor showroom stocked with a diverse inventory, containing the right car for any type of customer. If financing is needed, we provide on the spot financing on all makes and vehicle models. We welcome you to give us a call or take a look online. Looking forward to seeing you!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
3-point rear seatbelts
Front side curtain airbags
Dual front airbags
Front crumple zones
Front side airbags
Roll Stability Control
Front Seatbelt Pretensioners
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Dual front knee airbags
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
rear window defogger
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Floor Mats
Remote Engine Start
Cargo Area Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Adjustable front headrests
Front Reading Lights
Front assist handle
Ambient Lighting
Adjustable rear headrests
Air filtration
Front overhead console
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Convenience
Clock
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Seating
Heated Driver Seat
Comfort
Heated Passenger Seat
Dual front air conditioning zones
Exterior
LED Taillights
Rear Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper
Variable intermittent front wipers
Active grille shutters
Mechanical
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
3.25 AXLE RATIO
Drive mode selector
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4-Wheel ABS
digital odometer
Rearview Camera System
Front cupholders
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Leather steering wheel trim
Dual Tip Exhaust
Heated Side Mirrors
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
speed sensitive volume control
Solar-tinted glass
Vinyl door trim
3-point front seatbelts
Cargo Area Floor Mat
Leather-trimmed upholstery
HID/Xenon Headlights
Multi-function display
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Hill holder control
Heated windshield wiper rests
Humidity/dewpoint sensors
Capless fuel filler system
1 ONE-TOUCH WINDOWS
115V POWER OUTLET(S)
ALARM ANTI-THEFT SYSTEM
AUTO-LOCKING POWER DOOR LOCKS
BLUETOOTH WIRELESS DATA LINK
CARPET FLOOR MAT MATERIAL
DUAL ILLUMINATING VANITY MIRRORS
FIXED LIFTGATE WINDOW
FRONT CONSOLE WITH ARMREST AND STORAGE CENTER CONS
FRONT SEATBELT FORCE LIMITERS
LATCH SYSTEM CHILD SEAT ANCHORS
LOCKOUT BUTTON POWER WINDOWS
OCCUPANT SENSING PASSENGER AIRBAG DEACTIVATION
ROOFLINE REAR SPOILER
SECOND ROW REAR VENTS
TACHOMETER GAUGE
BLUETOOTH AUXILIARY AUDIO INPUT
CARPET FLOOR MATERIAL
FRONT EMERGENCY LOCKING RETRACTORS
FRONT SEATBELT WARNING SENSOR
MPG FUEL ECONOMY DISPLAY
UCONNECT INFOTAINMENT
UNDERBODY SPARE TIRE MOUNT LOCATION
MACPHERSON FRONT STRUTS
MANUAL FOLDING SIDE MIRROR ADJUSTMENTS
AUDIO STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS
IN DASH REARVIEW MONITOR
METALLIC-TONE INTERIOR ACCENTS
REAR CENTER WITH CUPHOLDERS ARMRESTS
RECLINING REAR SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
SPLIT REAR SEAT FOLDING
VARIABLE/SPEED-PROPORTIONAL POWER STEERING
POST-COLLISION SAFETY SYSTEM IMPACT SENSOR
GARAGE DOOR OPENER UNIVERSAL REMOTE TRANSMITTER
SAFETY REVERSE POWER WINDOWS
SCUFF PLATE DOOR SILL TRIM
ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE DRIVER ASSISTANCE APP
0.47 REAR BRAKE WIDTH
160 AMPS ALTERNATOR
CARGO NET STORAGE
1 SUBWOOFER
8 TOTAL SPEAKERS
HEIGHT PASSENGER SEAT MANUAL ADJUSTMENTS
PANIC ALARM MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE
SENSOR/ALERT BLIND SPOT SAFETY
4-WAY POWER LUMBAR DRIVER SEAT POWER ADJUSTMENTS
15.2 STEERING RATIO
FOLDS FLAT PASSENGER SEAT FOLDING
506 WATTS
SIMULATED ALLOY CENTER CONSOLE TRIM
1.0 FRONT BRAKE WIDTH
ELECTRONIC 4WD SELECTOR
AUTO OFF ELECTRONIC PARKING BRAKE
LED FRONT FOG LIGHTS
ALPINE PREMIUM BRAND
ANDROID AUTO SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION
REAR AUTOMATIC EMERGENCY BRAKING
APPROACH LAMPS EXTERIOR ENTRY LIGHTS
COOLANT TEMPERATURE WARNING WARNINGS AND REMINDERS
LIFTGATE REAR TRUNK/LIFTGATE
PAINTED ALUMINUM ALLOY WHEELS
VOICE OPERATED HANDS-FREE PHONE CALL INTEGRATION
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GLC 300 4MATIC/NAVI/REARCAM/PANO SUNROOF 101,200 KM $24,950 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee LIMITED/CLEAN CARPROOF/ONE OWNER/2ND SET TIRES/NAV 106,100 KM $20,950 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT AUTO 85,960 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
Email Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
5161 Steeles Ave West, North York, ON M9L 1R5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-743-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,950
+ taxes & licensing
Top Notch Auto Sales Inc.
416-743-1010
2019 Jeep Cherokee