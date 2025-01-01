$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
Trailhawk 4x4 *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*LOADED*
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,875 KM
**SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**CLEAN CARFAX**LOADED*FINANCING AVAILABLE*NEW TIRES*
2019 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK ELITE 4x4 SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING UNIT WITH A SUPER CLEAN BODY, WITH EVERY OPTION AVAILABLE! THIS UNIT INCLUDES 17" BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY GPS NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, ELECTRIC E BRAKE, TERRAIN SELECT, MULTI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REMOTE START, 2 KEYS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $15,999 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY**
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
