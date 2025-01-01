Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>**SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**CLEAN CARFAX**LOADED*FINANCING AVAILABLE*NEW TIRES*</p><p> </p><p>2019 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK ELITE 4x4 SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING UNIT WITH A SUPER CLEAN BODY, WITH EVERY OPTION AVAILABLE! THIS UNIT INCLUDES 17 BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY GPS  NAVIGATION,  PANORAMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, ELECTRIC E BRAKE, TERRAIN SELECT, MULTI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REMOTE START, 2 KEYS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $15,999 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! </p><p>**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** </p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc</p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2019 Jeep Cherokee

200,875 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*LOADED*

Watch This Vehicle
12813388

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4x4 *CLEAN CARFAX*SAFETY INCL*LOADED*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1753896029897
  2. 1753896030388
  3. 1753896030871
  4. 1753896031351
  5. 1753896031787
  6. 1753896032239
  7. 1753896032677
  8. 1753896033136
  9. 1753896033609
  10. 1753896034055
  11. 1753896034600
  12. 1753896035041
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
200,875KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX0KD115030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,875 KM

Vehicle Description

**SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED**CLEAN CARFAX**LOADED*FINANCING AVAILABLE*NEW TIRES*

 

2019 JEEP CHEROKEE TRAILHAWK ELITE 4x4 SUV FOR SALE!! AMAZING UNIT WITH A SUPER CLEAN BODY, WITH EVERY OPTION AVAILABLE! THIS UNIT INCLUDES 17" BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW ALL SEASON RUBBER, FACTORY GPS  NAVIGATION,  PANORAMIC SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, SUPER CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR, HEATED SEATS, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, ELECTRIC E BRAKE, TERRAIN SELECT, MULTI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, REMOTE START, 2 KEYS AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE FAIR PRICE OF $15,999 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED!! FINANCING AVAILABLE!! 

**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR TO REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Elevation DoubleCab *LOW KMS*CLEAN CARFAX* for sale in North York, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Elevation DoubleCab *LOW KMS*CLEAN CARFAX* 125,899 KM $32,599 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LS *74,000KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LS *74,000KMS*CLEAN CARFAX*FINANCING* 73,955 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Acadia AWD SLE2 *SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*CLEAN CARFAX* for sale in North York, ON
2015 GMC Acadia AWD SLE2 *SAFETY INCL*7 PASS*CLEAN CARFAX* 177,875 KM $10,499 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2019 Jeep Cherokee