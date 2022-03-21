Menu
2019 Jeep Cherokee

23,800 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

2019 Jeep Cherokee

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

23,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8953000
  • Stock #: P5882
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX6KD139834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5882
  • Mileage 23,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Hill Descent Control
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Remote Start System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Driver foot rest
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front beverage holders
Illuminated glove box
Leather shift knob
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
8.4" Touchscreen
Google Android Auto
USB Mobile Projection
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four-Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Auxiliary transmission oil cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Upfitter Switches
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Speed-Sensing Steering
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.517 Axle Ratio
Engine Stop-Start System
Jeep Active Drive II
4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness
Off-Road Suspension
Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Driver Selectable Rear Locking Differential
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
5 Skid Plates
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
Tires: P245/65R17 OWL AT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Windshield wiper de-icer
Bright dual exhaust tips
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BLACK ALUMINUM
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
Black Grille w/Metal-Look Surround
Accent-Colour Exterior Mirrors
Paint w/Decal
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Trailer Tow Group
Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
GPS Antenna Input
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
RADIO: UCONNECT 4 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Class III Hitch Receiver
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Front heated seats
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Cold Weather Group
Leather-Faced Seats w/Cloth Inserts
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
quick order package 27E Trailhawk
Apple CarPlay Capable
Wheels: 17" x 7.5" Aluminum w/Graphite Pockets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Electric Parking Brake

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

