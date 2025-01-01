$18,799+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Compass
Upland Edition 4x4 *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAIL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
$18,799
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 83,860 KM
Vehicle Description
*SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED*FINANCING AVAILABLE*4X4*83,800KMS*
2019 JEEP COMPASS SPORT 4x4 SUV FOR SALE! BEAUTIFUL CLEAN TRUCK WITH 4x4 CAPABILITIES AND LOW KMS! PERFECT CAR FOR UBER OR ECONOMICAL DAILY USE! THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH 17" ALLOY WHEELS WITH NEW WINTER TIRES, REAR VIEW CAMERA AND SENSORS, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, APPLE CAR PLAY, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, DUAL ZONE CLIMATE, CLEAN CLOTH INTERIOR, SIRUS XM RADIO, ECONOMICAL 2.4L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE, 9 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, POWER HEATED MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, DIGITAL DASH AND MUCH MORE! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE COMPARABLE PRICE OF $18,799 + TAX AND LICENSING!! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED! FINANCING AVAILABLE!
**BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** TK BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
