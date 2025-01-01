Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>**SAFETY INCLUDED**MINT CONDITION**FINANCING AVAILABLE**WARRANTY INCLUDED**</p><p> </p><p>2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4X4 SUV FOR SALE!! VERY NICE VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND NO FLAWS!! TBIS UNIT IS OPTIONED WITH 20 BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TERRAIN SELECT,  PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, PRISTINE LEATHER SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, 2 KEYS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE IF $23,499 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE! </p><p>***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*** </p><p>TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 </p><p> </p><p>Auto Resale Inc </p><p>56 Martin Ross Ave </p><p>North York, ON M3J 2L4 </p><p>647-862-7904</p>

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

142,850 KM

Details Description Features

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude 4x4 *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAL*

Watch This Vehicle
12970503

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Altitude 4x4 *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAL*

Location

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4

647-862-7904

  1. 1757895573648
  2. 1757895574130
  3. 1757895574632
  4. 1757895575083
  5. 1757895575518
  6. 1757895575953
  7. 1757895576396
  8. 1757895576819
  9. 1757895577224
  10. 1757895577655
  11. 1757895578102
  12. 1757895578518
  13. 1757895578951
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,850KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJFAG8KC674451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,850 KM

Vehicle Description

**SAFETY INCLUDED**MINT CONDITION**FINANCING AVAILABLE**WARRANTY INCLUDED**

 

2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4X4 SUV FOR SALE!! VERY NICE VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND NO FLAWS!! TBIS UNIT IS OPTIONED WITH 20" BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TERRAIN SELECT,  PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, PRISTINE LEATHER SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, 2 KEYS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE IF $23,499 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE! 

***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY*** 

TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904 

 

Auto Resale Inc 

56 Martin Ross Ave 

North York, ON M3J 2L4 

647-862-7904

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Resale Inc.

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4X4 LB *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX*LTZ PKG* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4X4 LB *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX*LTZ PKG* 259,895 KM $17,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE FWD *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX*WARRANTY INCL* for sale in North York, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla LE FWD *SAFETY INCL*CLEAN CARFAX*WARRANTY INCL* 263,975 KM $9,599 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru WRX WRX STI 6 SP MAN *SAFETY INCL*MINT*WARRANTY INCL* for sale in North York, ON
2017 Subaru WRX WRX STI 6 SP MAN *SAFETY INCL*MINT*WARRANTY INCL* 170,965 KM $19,399 + tax & lic

Email Auto Resale Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Resale Inc.

Auto Resale Inc.

56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-862-XXXX

(click to show)

647-862-7904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Resale Inc.

647-862-7904

2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee