2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude 4x4 *SAFETY INCL*FINANCING AVAL*
Location
Auto Resale Inc.
56 Martin Ross Ave, North York, ON M3J 2L4
647-862-7904
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,850 KM
Vehicle Description
**SAFETY INCLUDED**MINT CONDITION**FINANCING AVAILABLE**WARRANTY INCLUDED**
2019 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE ALTITUDE 4X4 SUV FOR SALE!! VERY NICE VEHICLE WITH A CLEAN EXTERIOR AND NO FLAWS!! TBIS UNIT IS OPTIONED WITH 20" BLACK ALLOY RIMS WITH NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, FACTORY NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, APPLE CAR PLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, TERRAIN SELECT, PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, PRISTINE LEATHER SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, BLINDSPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, REARVIEW CAMERA AND PARKING SENSORS, 2 KEYS, AND MUCH MORE!! THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH A SAFETY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR THE LOW PRICE IF $23,499 + TAX AND LICENSING! 6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED, FINANCING AVAILABLE!
***BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***
TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT OR REQUEST A COPY OF THE CARFAX PLEASE CALL BRYAN AT 647-862-7904
