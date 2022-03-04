$52,987+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Summit 4x4|LOADED|NAV|HARMANKARDON|AIRSUSPENSION|+
$52,987
- Listing ID: 8460411
- Stock #: K4743A
- VIN: 1C4RJFJG3KC730845
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,306 KM
Vehicle Description
**SPRING SPECIAL!** FEATURING : SUMMIT PACKAGE! HEIGHT ADJUSTABLE AIR SUSPENSION! PARK PILOT! 4X4! SELECTERRAIN DRIVE MODES : SNOW/SAND/MUD/ROCK/AUTO! HIGHLY LOADED, EXTREMELY CLEAN! FINISHED IN BLACK ON MATCHING CARAMEL BROWN INTERIOR, SUMMIT STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, WOOD GRAIN TRIMS, WOOD AND LEATHER STEERING WHEEL, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED MIRRORS, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, LANESENSE, PARKSENSE BRAKING ASSIST, BLIND SPOT ALERT, HILL START ASSIST, AM/FM/SATELLITE/AUX/USB, PREMIUM CHROME ALLOYS, SECOND SET OF WHEELS, FULL SIZE SPARE TIRE, BLUETOOTH WITH MEDIA STREAMING, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, ALL POWER OPTIONS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, POWER TRUNK, POWER OUTLET, ILLUMINATED DOORWAY LOGOS, OFF-ROAD PAGES WITH OFF-ROAD DISPLAYS, ECO MODE, SPORT MODE, DOWNHILL MODE, 3 DOOR GARAGE OPENER, REMOTE START, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.
