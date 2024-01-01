$30,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Wrangler
UNLIMITED SPORT
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,771 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN ORANGE ON GREY CLOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE (HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS) COMES WITH SNOW TIRES, SOFT TOP INCLUDED, FRONT WINCH BUMPER BAR NEW, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRRORS, 6 CYL, AUTOMATIC AND MORE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, WE OFFER FINANCING AND WARRANTY IF REQUIRED
