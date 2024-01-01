Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINISHED IN ORANGE ON GREY CLOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE,  COLD WEATHER PACKAGE (HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS) COMES WITH SNOW TIRES, SOFT TOP INCLUDED, FRONT WINCH BUMPER BAR NEW, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRRORS, 6 CYL, AUTOMATIC AND MORE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, WE OFFER FINANCING AND WARRANTY IF REQUIRED </p><p> </p>

2019 Jeep Wrangler

98,771 KM

Details Description Features

$30,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

UNLIMITED SPORT

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1723914723
  2. 1723914721
  3. 1723914722
  4. 1723914721
  5. 1723914722
  6. 1723914722
  7. 1723914722
  8. 1723914722
  9. 1723914722
  10. 1723914722
  11. 1723914722
  12. 1723914722
  13. 1723914722
  14. 1723914722
  15. 1723914722
  16. 1723914723
  17. 1723914723
  18. 1723914723
  19. 1723914723
  20. 1723914534
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,771KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDG9KW573902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,771 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN ORANGE ON GREY CLOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, TOW PACKAGE,  COLD WEATHER PACKAGE (HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS) COMES WITH SNOW TIRES, SOFT TOP INCLUDED, FRONT WINCH BUMPER BAR NEW, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, HEATED MIRRORS, 6 CYL, AUTOMATIC AND MORE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT, WE OFFER FINANCING AND WARRANTY IF REQUIRED 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2023 Infiniti QX80 for sale in North York, ON
2023 Infiniti QX80 62,305 KM $59,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW 320i for sale in North York, ON
2017 BMW 320i 87,243 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C43 for sale in North York, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C43 37,419 KM $46,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler