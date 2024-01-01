Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, SKY ONE ROOF (POWER ROOF), SAHARA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, ALPINE UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER, LED LIGHTS,PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, BLUETOOTH, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, AND MORE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AND FINANCING ARE AVAILABLE.</p>

2019 Jeep Wrangler

78,163 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA UNLIMITED SKYROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA UNLIMITED SKYROOF

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1731162517
  2. 1731162517
  3. 1731162517
  4. 1731162514
  5. 1731162509
  6. 1731162511
  7. 1731162514
  8. 1731162512
  9. 1731162516
  10. 1731162510
  11. 1731162516
  12. 1731162516
  13. 1731162505
  14. 1731162515
  15. 1731162516
  16. 1731162515
  17. 1731162513
  18. 1731162515
  19. 1731162516
  20. 1731162514
  21. 1731162516
  22. 1731162505
  23. 1731162505
  24. 1731162515
  25. 1731162514
  26. 1731162579
  27. 1731162576
  28. 1731162577
  29. 1731162576
  30. 1731162575
  31. 1731162578
  32. 1731162578
  33. 1731162578
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,163KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXEG2KW638166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17465
  • Mileage 78,163 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK LEATHER, SKY ONE ROOF (POWER ROOF), SAHARA, HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, APPLE CARPLAY ANDROID AUTO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, BLIND SPOT ASSIST, REVERSE CAMERA, ALPINE UPGRADED SOUND SYSTEM WITH SUBWOOFER, LED LIGHTS,PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, BLUETOOTH, RUNNING BOARDS, BLUETOOTH, AND MORE. PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AND FINANCING ARE AVAILABLE.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA UNLIMITED SKYROOF for sale in North York, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler SAHARA UNLIMITED SKYROOF 78,163 KM $32,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class amg sports package for sale in North York, ON
2023 Mercedes-Benz C-Class amg sports package 84,751 KM $42,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Audi Q5 TITANIUM PREMIUM PLUS s line black optics for sale in North York, ON
2020 Audi Q5 TITANIUM PREMIUM PLUS s line black optics 114,997 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

Contact Seller
2019 Jeep Wrangler