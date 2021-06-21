Menu
2019 Kia Forte

75,664 KM

Details Description Features

$13,795

+ tax & licensing
Trento Kia

416-740-8800

Contact Seller
LX IVT RearCam Heated Sts &SW AppleCarplay LKA DAA

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

75,664KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7554025
  • Stock #: 8940A
  • VIN: 3KPF24ADXKE033756

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,664 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Kia Forte LX. 2.0L GDI 4-cylinder engine, IVT transmission. This vehicle comes with Auto Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Automatic Headlights, Android Auto / Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, 8 inch LCD touch screen with Rear-view camera, Bluetooth, S/W Audio Control, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather S/Wand Gear Shift Knob, a and a lot more.



Brand-new tires, Remote starter, and Tint windows installed



COMPLIMENTARY KIA CERTIFIED PRE OWNED UNIT (CPO) WITH COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY VALID TO Oct 31, 2024, OR 120,000KM





- Kia Certified Pre-Owned Program 135 Point Inspection, 3-months SiriusXM, Available Graduate Rebate, Attractive CPO Extended Warranty Options, Financing Options and More.

- Special Kia Certified Pre-Owned financing starting as low as 2.99% OAC

- The vehicle is Certified Vehicle Price + HST & Licensing Buy With Confidence ONTARIO REGISTERED DEALER a MEMBER OF UCDA FINANCING AVAILABLE Good & Bad Credit / Previous Repossession, Bankruptcy O.A.C PLEASE CALL Toll Free (888)- 864-6302 and book your appointment for a test drive.



- This vehicle has been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician and is in outstanding condition.





- Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario for 195 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham).

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

