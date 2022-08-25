Menu
2019 Kia Forte

34,198 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Forte

2019 Kia Forte

EX

2019 Kia Forte

EX

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

34,198KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8987113
  • Stock #: P5917
  • VIN: 3KPF54AD7KE129562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P5917
  • Mileage 34,198 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
PERIMETER ALARM
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Front Reading Lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Leather shift knob
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: height adjusting driver seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Back-Up Camera
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
4.89 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L MPI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Transmission: Intelligent Variable Automatic
Alloy Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Tires: P205/55R16
Wheels: 16" Machined-Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Streaming Audio
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Door mirrors: body-colour
Exterior parking camera rear
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM -inc: 8" display audio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Bluetooth steering wheel audio controls 3.5" LCD supervision cluster and wireless cell charger

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

