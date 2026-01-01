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Key Features: * 8-Passenger Seating *Heated Front Seats *Heated Steering Wheel *Rear View Camera *Cooling Glove Box *Rear Parking Sensors *Apple Carplay *Android Auto *Bluetooth Connectivity *Heated Side Mirrors *17-Inch Alloy Wheels Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. Youll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician. For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions. Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

2019 Kia Sedona

159,034 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Kia Sedona

LX Pkg. No Accidents Clean Carfax

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14146594

2019 Kia Sedona

LX Pkg. No Accidents Clean Carfax

Location

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-740-8800

  1. 14146594
  2. 14146594
  3. 14146594
Contact Seller

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
159,034KM
VIN KNDMB5C13K6472335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Thunder Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 159,034 KM

Vehicle Description

Key Features:



* 8-Passenger Seating

*Heated Front Seats

*Heated Steering Wheel

*Rear View Camera

*Cooling Glove Box

*Rear Parking Sensors

*Apple Carplay

*Android Auto

*Bluetooth Connectivity

*Heated Side Mirrors

*17-Inch Alloy Wheels



Our price is the same if you are paying cash or financing. All pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. In instances where we have a second key, we will include both keys. Additional keys are available for purchase. You'll get a transparent vehicle purchase experience with no hidden fees, just HST and licensing. All our pre-owned vehicles have been fully inspected by our Kia trained technician.



For more information about this vehicle, contact us, we will be more than happy to assist you with any questions.



Trento Motors proudly serving all over Ontario since 1959 and we are one of the most TRUSTED dealerships in Toronto. We are serving in North York, Toronto, Etobicoke, Mississauga, Vaughan, Woodbridge, Richmond Hill, Thornhill, Markham, Scarborough, Brampton, Bolton, Newmarket, Aurora, Oakville, Burlington, Hamilton, Milton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Georgetown, Goderich, Owen Sound, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Barrie and the rest of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA Peel, York and Durham)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Trento Kia

Trento Kia

5395 Steeles Ave W., North York, ON M9L 1R6
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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416-740-XXXX

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416-740-8800

Alternate Numbers
1-866-981-3365
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$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Trento Kia

416-740-8800

2019 Kia Sedona