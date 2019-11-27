Menu
2019 Kia Sedona

FWD

2019 Kia Sedona

FWD

Location

Your Car Toronto

31 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A4

647-964-8095

Contact Seller

$29,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4382388
  • Stock #: CL19Sedona
  • VIN: KNDMB5C15K6460980
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

LX model, 7 passengers, rear camera,  bluetooth, heated seats, heated steering wheels, parking sensors, usb, aux,  alloy wheels, power seats, power locks, power windows, AC, heater, rear climate control, voice commands, cruise control, traction control.


Book your Test Drive Today!

Ask about our warranty packages.

Our team is professional and we offer a no-pressure environment. Finding the right vehicle at the right price, we are here to help our customers.

What we offer you is our expertise in finding cars with no problems so you have a great buying experience and no regrets!

We are including a basic 3 YEARS WARRANTY on powertrain which can be upgraded to Electrical, power tech, suspension, AC, heating and cooling, brakes, seals and gaskets! The car also comes with a CarProof History Report at NO COST.

Certification- All vehicles can be Certified & E-Tested for an additional $490. If not Certified & E-Tested then as per Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not e-tested, and not certified. OMVIC regulations: This vehicle is not certified, not e-tested unless the customer requires and pay the certification.

Prices are plus 13% HST and Licensing Fee.

Trade-ins are welcome if you have your old car to trade in, bring it for a free appraisal.

Financing available for all types of credits GOOD, BAD, New in Canada, it does not matter, WE’LL GET YOU A LOAN. We offer rates as low as 4.99% O.A.C. To apply please visit our website www.yourcartoronto.com Ontario Registered UCDA Dealer.

Located at 31 Toro Road, North York, ON, M3J 2A4. Open Business Hours are from 10 am to 7 pm. Contact us at 647-964-8095. Come by and check out our inventory!!! Follow us: Instagram - @yourcartoronto Facebook - www.facebook.com/yourcartoronto

 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Cloth Interior
  • Entertainment System
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Leather Steering Wheels

