2019 Kia Sorento
EX Premium AWD
Location
Best Auto Collection
1275 Finch Ave W Unit 311, North York, ON M3J 0L5
(437) 422-9465
Certified
$13,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This beauty drives like a brand new car,
SAFE CAR, SMART BUY
WE PROMISE UNBEATABLE PRICES WITH NO HIDDEN FEE!
--- FULLY CERTIFIED, NO ACCIDENT
--- 1 Year Free Warranty Included
--- 7 Seats
--- Fully Loaded
--- AWD, KeyLess Starter
--- Leather Seats, Alloys, Sunroof
--- Apple and Android Car Play, Bluetooth
--- Heated Seat and Heated Steering Wheel
--- Rear View Camera
--- Premium Audio System
--- ALL Power Option
--- Tinted Window & Much More
--- Safety Certification Included in the Asking Price
--- 3/Y WARRANTY AVAILABLE
WHY CHOOSE US?
/// WE FINANCE EVERYONE: Bad credit? No credit? New Comers? Students? We've got you covered!
/// Fully Certified: No hidden fees certification is included in the asking price!
/// 3-Year Warranty & Financing Available
/// No Extra Fees: Certification is included!
---- Call us now at +1 (437) 422 - 9465 to book your test drive!
---- We're located at Unit 311, 1275 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M3J 0L5. Major Intersection Keele and Finch.
Your Peace of Mind: Feel free to have this car shown to your trusted mechanic before purchase!
As an Ontario Registered Dealer, you can buy with confidence. We pride ourselves on fair pricing, with no hassle, no haggling, and no negotiation needed because we make our profit from the purchase, not the sale.
1 Year Warranty Included, Covers Engine, Transmission & Differential (from a reputable warranty company) up to $6000 claim per year for unlimited kilometres, Terms and conditions apply. Full details available upon request.
Serving Customers Canada Wide
