2019 Kia Sorento

33,718 KM

Details Description

$38,987

+ tax & licensing
Favorit Motors

SXL Limited|AWD|7PASSENGER|NAV|HARMANKARDON|360CAM

Location

100 Toro Rd, North York, ON M3J 2A9

33,718KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9640048
  • Stock #: M5162
  • VIN: 5XYPKDA53KG548470

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,718 KM

Vehicle Description

**MONTH-END SPECIAL!** FEATURING : AWD, V6 POWERED, SIDE STEPS, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, HIGHLY EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN! FINISHED IN GRAY GOLD ON MATCHING BLACK INTERIOR, STITCHED LEATHER SEATS, HEATED/COOLED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, 360 MULTI VIEW BACKUP CAMERA, PARKING SENSORS, LANE KEEPING ASSIST, DRIVER ATTENTION WARNING, SCC REACTION, FORWARD COLLISION WARNING, BLIND SPOT COLLISION WARNING, AM, FM, SATELLITE, APPLECARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, USB, AUX, BLUETOOTH, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PREMIUM HARMAN/KARDON SOUND SYSTEM, POWER OPTIONS, SUNROOF, WINDOW SHADES, MULTI DRIVE MODES, AND MUCH MORE. WE FINANCE EVERYONE!!! WE ARE PROUDLY SERVING THESE FINE COMMUNITIES: GTA PEEL HALTON BRAMPTON TORONTO BURLINGTON MILTON MISSISSAUGA HAMILTON CAMBRIDGE LONDON KITCHENER GUELPH ORANGEVILLE NEWMARKET BARRIE MARKHAM BOLTON CALEDON VAUGHAN WOODBRIDGE ETOBICOKE OAKVILLE ONTARIO QUEBEC MONTREAL OTTAWA VANCOUVER ETOBICOKE. WE CARRY ALL MAKES AND MODELS MERCEDES BMW AUDI JAGUAR VW MASERATI PORSCHE LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER CHRYSLER JEEP HONDA TOYOTA LEXUS INFINITI ACURA. As per OMVIC regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. All our vehicles are in excellent condition and have been fully inspected by an in-house licensed mechanic. *Favorit Motors shall not be held liable for any errors or omissions pertaining to information provided (whether orally, in writing, or in digital image form) on this website, included but not limited to: year, make, model, vehicle options (both hardware and software), vehicle condition, vehicle trim, accessories, mileage. Client is solely responsible for performing appropriate due diligence as it pertains to any and all information regarding the type, condition, options, vehicle trim, status, and history of vehicle before completing a transaction. The advertised price is a finance only price, if you wish to purchase the vehicle for cash additional $2,000 surcharge will apply. Applicable prices and special offers are subject to change with or without notice and shall be at the full discretion of Favorit Motors.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

