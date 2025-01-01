Menu
Account
Sign In
Special Finance Price: $34,999 | Cash Price: $36,499 2019 Kia Stinger GT AWD - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More. Odometer: 21,000 KM. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/ All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included. FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies. We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

2019 Kia Stinger

21,000 KM

Details Description Features

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Kia Stinger

GT AWD - LOW KM|LEATHER|SUNROOF|NAVI|360CAM|HEADSUP

Watch This Vehicle
12718326

2019 Kia Stinger

GT AWD - LOW KM|LEATHER|SUNROOF|NAVI|360CAM|HEADSUP

Location

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6

416-766-6226

  1. 12718326
  2. 12718326
  3. 12718326
  4. 12718326
  5. 12718326
  6. 12718326
  7. 12718326
  8. 12718326
  9. 12718326
  10. 12718326
  11. 12718326
  12. 12718326
  13. 12718326
  14. 12718326
  15. 12718326
  16. 12718326
  17. 12718326
  18. 12718326
  19. 12718326
  20. 12718326
  21. 12718326
  22. 12718326
  23. 12718326
  24. 12718326
  25. 12718326
  26. 12718326
  27. 12718326
  28. 12718326
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21,000KM
VIN KNAE55LC0K6042885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 042885-56
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Finance Price: $34,999 | Cash Price: $36,499 2019 Kia Stinger GT AWD - No Accidents, Clean CarFax - Leather, Keyless, Push Start, Sunroof, 360 View Camera, Navigation, Heads Up Display, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, And Much More. Odometer: 21,000 KM. Call Us: (416) 766-6226 Monaco Motorcars Inc. Location: 5385 Steeles Ave W, North York, ON M9L 1R6 Business Hours: Monday - Friday: 9am - 6pm Saturday: 10am - 5pm Sunday : Closed www.monacomotorcars.com Apply for Financing Online: www.monacomotorcars.com/financing/ All our vehicles go through an Ontario Standard Certification Inspection where we make sure the car is safe so you dont have to. An additional cost of $999 will be applied to all Certified vehicles. If not certified as per OMVIC regulations vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Each Certified vehicle comes with an Ontario Safety Certification and a 36-day or 2000 KM Safety Warranty. At Monaco Motorcars, we are revolutionizing the car buying experience. Come see the difference. Full vehicle history is disclosed prior to closing a deal because we want you to know everything about your next vehicle. Countless Financing options are available including $0 DOWN!!! (O.A.C.) All credit types welcome! Bad/Good/No Credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, new to Canada, student. Hassle-free approvals. No matter what your credit situation is, You Are Approved. Conditions apply. We Accept Trade-Ins! Bring it by for an Appraisal. Multiple extended warranty options are available to choose from. We Are Proud To Serve Clients All Over Canada & Ontario - Toronto, Markham, Richmond Hill, Mississauga, Oshawa, Etobicoke, Newmarket, Pickering, Whitby, Ajax, North York, Scarborough, Barrie, Orangeville, Waterloo, Milton, Kitchener, Ottawa, Aurora, London, Kingston, Hamilton, Muskoka, Belleville, Brant, Brantford, Brockville, Cornwall, Windsor, Sudbury, Guelph, Orillia, Sarnia, Timmins, Thunder Bay, Welland, Pembroke, St Catharines, St. Thomas, Thorold, Ottawa, Owen Sound, Haldimand County, Kenora and Niagara Falls. CASH PRICES DISPLAYED: HST and licensing fees are not included. FINANCING OPTIONS: Enjoy rates as low as 6.99% with $0 down and no payments for 3 months (O.A.C). Our expert financing team partners with major banks and lenders to secure the lowest rates and most flexible terms for your car loan. A $999 financing fee applies. We strive to provide accurate and up-to-date listing information; however, Monaco Motorcars is not responsible for any errors, omissions, or typographical mistakes. Prices are subject to change without notice. Please contact us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
360 Camera Monitoring System Back-Up Camera
Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather Door Trim Insert
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Sport Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Passenger Seat
12-Way Driver Seat
UVO Intelligence Tracker System
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Mechanical

Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.54 Axle Ratio
150 amp alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.3L Twin-Turbo GDI V6
Full-Time All-Wheel

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Dark chrome grille
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster and Power Blind
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Chrome Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/40R19 Fr & P255/35R19 Rr -inc: Michelin summer performance
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
720w Premium Amplifier

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Heated & Air-Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver w/lumbar and driver seat memory system and 12-way power passenger seats w/lumbar
air cell lumbar driver seat w/bolster adjuster and driver cushion extension
Transmission: 8-Speed Sportmatic Automatic -inc: idle stop and go technology
drive mode select (Eco/Smart/Comfort (Normal)/Sport (Custom)) and paddle shifters

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Monaco Motorcars Inc

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT - LEATHER|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|ALLOY WHEELS for sale in North York, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT - LEATHER|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|ALLOY WHEELS 216,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4X4 DOUBLE CAB - CAMERA|NAVI|HEATED SEAT|PUSH START for sale in North York, ON
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT 4X4 DOUBLE CAB - CAMERA|NAVI|HEATED SEAT|PUSH START 193,000 KM $28,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Lexus IS IS350 AWD - F SPORT|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT for sale in North York, ON
2018 Lexus IS IS350 AWD - F SPORT|SUNROOF|NAVI|CAMERA|BLINDSPOT 94,000 KM $35,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Monaco Motorcars Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Monaco Motorcars Inc

Monaco Motorcars Inc

5385 Steeles Ave W, Unit #3, North York, ON M9L 1R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-766-XXXX

(click to show)

416-766-6226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Monaco Motorcars Inc

416-766-6226

2019 Kia Stinger