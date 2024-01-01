2019 Land Rover Discovery

Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! NO ACCIDENTS! DIRECTLY FROM LAND ROVER! ** <br/> ** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, POWER CONTROLLED SEATS WITH MEMORY FUNCTIONS FOR DRIVER, HEATED WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, VALET MODE, WEB BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, DISC DRIVE, VOICE CONTROLS, VENTILATED COOLER, USB PORTS, SIM CARD SLOT, CLIMATE CONTROLS FOR REAR PASSENGERS WITH HEATED SEATS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**. <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2019 Land Rover Discovery

155,838 KM

Details Description

$25,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY | MERIDIAN | LOADED |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY | MERIDIAN | LOADED |

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-621-8555

Contact Seller

$25,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,838KM
VIN SALRT2RK3KA081886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 155,838 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! NO ACCIDENTS! DIRECTLY FROM LAND ROVER! **
** DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM! PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, POWER CONTROLLED SEATS WITH MEMORY FUNCTIONS FOR DRIVER, HEATED WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, 360 CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROLS, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, VALET MODE, WEB BROWSER, BLUETOOTH, DISC DRIVE, VOICE CONTROLS, VENTILATED COOLER, USB PORTS, SIM CARD SLOT, CLIMATE CONTROLS FOR REAR PASSENGERS WITH HEATED SEATS, & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **


>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1




*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $795. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**.


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 | MERIDIAN | PANO | APPLE CARPLAY | for sale in North York, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Td6 | MERIDIAN | PANO | APPLE CARPLAY | 69,211 KM $43,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW X5 | PREMIUM | HEAD UP DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY | PANO for sale in North York, ON
2019 BMW X5 | PREMIUM | HEAD UP DISPLAY | APPLE CARPLAY | PANO 137,013 KM $37,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170-in. WB | DUALLY | HIGH ROOF | BACK UP CAM for sale in North York, ON
2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 170-in. WB | DUALLY | HIGH ROOF | BACK UP CAM 103,315 KM $44,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

Call Dealer

647-621-XXXX

(click to show)

647-621-8555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,595

+ taxes & licensing

Total Auto Sales

647-621-8555

Contact Seller
2019 Land Rover Discovery