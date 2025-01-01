$32,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery
HSE
$32,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 97,857 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK WITH WHITE PIN STRIPING, TWO GLASS ROOFS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PUSH BUTTON START, 21" FACTORY RIMS, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO. BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, 7 PASSENGER, APPLE CARPLAY, Android auto, SATELLITE RADIO, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCING AN D WARRANTY AVAILABLE
1-888-396-3393