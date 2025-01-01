Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK WITH WHITE PIN STRIPING,  TWO GLASS ROOFS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PUSH BUTTON  START, 21 FACTORY  RIMS, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO. BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, 7 PASSENGER, APPLE CARPLAY, Android auto, SATELLITE RADIO, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCING AN D WARRANTY AVAILABLE </p>

2019 Land Rover Discovery

97,857 KM

Details Description Features

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE

Watch This Vehicle
12730470

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE

Location

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

  1. 1752002412129
  2. 1752002412602
  3. 1752002413032
  4. 1752002413488
  5. 1752002413939
  6. 1752002414363
  7. 1752002414825
  8. 1752002415264
  9. 1752002415752
  10. 1752002416195
  11. 1752002416612
  12. 1752002417085
  13. 1752002417626
  14. 1752002418092
  15. 1752002418525
  16. 1752002418987
  17. 1752002419469
  18. 1752002419941
  19. 1752002420380
  20. 1752002420810
  21. 1752002421326
  22. 1752002421743
  23. 1752002422208
  24. 1752002422647
  25. 1752002423138
  26. 1752002423617
  27. 1752002424049
  28. 1752002424485
  29. 1752002424915
  30. 1752002425338
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
97,857KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALRR2RV9K2404910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 97,857 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN WHITE ON BLACK WITH WHITE PIN STRIPING,  TWO GLASS ROOFS, CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, PUSH BUTTON  START, 21" FACTORY  RIMS, REVERSE CAMERA, SATELLITE RADIO. BLIND SPOT ASSIST, LANE KEEP ASSIST, BLUETOOTH, 7 PASSENGER, APPLE CARPLAY, Android auto, SATELLITE RADIO, TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FINANCING AN D WARRANTY AVAILABLE 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Malibu Motors

Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE for sale in North York, ON
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SE 62,799 KM $50,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography for sale in North York, ON
2022 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 0 $71,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Silver for sale in North York, ON
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE Silver 79,000 KM $47,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Malibu Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-396-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-396-3393

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malibu Motors

1-888-396-3393

2019 Land Rover Discovery