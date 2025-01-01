$26,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport
HSE
Location
Malibu Motors
1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
1-888-396-3393
Certified
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 53,316 KM
Vehicle Description
FINISHED IN WHITE WITH BLACK ROOF ON BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING. CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, DEALER SERVICED, EQUIPPED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED/AIR COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, 20" GLOSS BLACK FACTORY RIMS, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE, POWER TAIL GATE, POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR, XENON LIGHTS. AND MUCH MORE. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA, WARRANTY AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED FOR OVER 29 YEARS, WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
