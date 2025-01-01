Menu
FINISHED IN WHITE WITH BLACK ROOF ON BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING. CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, DEALER SERVICED, EQUIPPED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED/AIR COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, 20 GLOSS BLACK FACTORY RIMS, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE, POWER TAIL GATE, POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR, XENON LIGHTS. AND MUCH MORE. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA,  WARRANTY AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED FOR OVER 29 YEARS, WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL

2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport

53,316 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE

2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2

1-888-396-3393

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,316KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALCR2GX5KH794380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,316 KM

Vehicle Description

FINISHED IN WHITE WITH BLACK ROOF ON BLACK LEATHER WITH RED STITCHING. CLEAN CARFAX REPORT, DEALER SERVICED, EQUIPPED WITH PANORAMIC GLASS ROOF, HEATED/AIR COOLED FRONT SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, 20" GLOSS BLACK FACTORY RIMS, PUSH BUTTON START KEY-LESS GO, FACTORY NAVIGATION, STREAMING BLUETOOTH, AMBIENT LIGHT PACKAGE, POWER TAIL GATE, POWER SEATS WITH LUMBAR, XENON LIGHTS. AND MUCH MORE. TAXES AND LICENSE ARE EXTRA,  WARRANTY AND FINANCING IS AVAILABLE, PLEASE CALL AHEAD FOR AN APPOINTMENT. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED FOR OVER 29 YEARS, WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malibu Motors

Malibu Motors

1100 Finch Ave. West, Unit 11D, North York, ON M3J 2E2
2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport