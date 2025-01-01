2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Menu
Account
Sign In
** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! ** <br/> ** SERVICED AT RANGE ROVER! CARFAX VERIFIED! CLEAN TITLE! ** <br/> ** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC ** <br/> <br/> <br/> ===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM! <br/> ===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON! <br/> <br/> <br/> ** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HSE PACKAGE, MERIDIAN AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROLS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, STEERING ASSISTANCE, SPEED LIMIT AWARENESS, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO & MUCH MUCH MORE!! ** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> >>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @ <br/> TOTALAUTOSALES <br/> <br/> <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> OUR NEW LOCATION: <br/> 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> *** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.** <br/> <br/> <br/> ** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. ** <br/> *** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 *** <br/> TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1 <br/> <br/> <br/> ** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. ** <br/>

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

61,053 KM

Details Description

$44,985

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE TD6 | MERIDIAN | PANO | LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
12702672

2019 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport HSE TD6 | MERIDIAN | PANO | LOADED

Location

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1

647-938-6825

  1. 12702672
  2. 12702672
  3. 12702672
  4. 12702672
  5. 12702672
  6. 12702672
  7. 12702672
  8. 12702672
  9. 12702672
  10. 12702672
  11. 12702672
  12. 12702672
  13. 12702672
  14. 12702672
  15. 12702672
  16. 12702672
  17. 12702672
  18. 12702672
  19. 12702672
  20. 12702672
  21. 12702672
  22. 12702672
  23. 12702672
  24. 12702672
  25. 12702672
  26. 12702672
  27. 12702672
  28. 12702672
  29. 12702672
  30. 12702672
  31. 12702672
  32. 12702672
  33. 12702672
  34. 12702672
  35. 12702672
  36. 12702672
  37. 12702672
  38. 12702672
  39. 12702672
  40. 12702672
  41. 12702672
  42. 12702672
  43. 12702672
  44. 12702672
  45. 12702672
  46. 12702672
Contact Seller

$44,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,053KM
VIN SALWR2RKXKA852622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 61,053 KM

Vehicle Description

** JUST ARRIVED! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS ONE!! **
** SERVICED AT RANGE ROVER! CARFAX VERIFIED! CLEAN TITLE! **
** RATES AS LOW AS 6.99 OAC **


===>> WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT TYPES! NEW TO THE COUNTRY?! NO PROBLEM! BAD CREDIT?! NO PROBLEM!
===>> YOU CAN APPLY ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE OR IN PERSON!


** GORGEOUS BLACK EXTERIOR ON PREMIUM BEIGE LEATHER INTERIOR! COMES LOADED WITH HSE PACKAGE, MERIDIAN AUDIO SOUND SYSTEM, HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING ASSIST, POWER ADJUSTABLE SEATS WITH MEMORY CONTROLS, COLLISION AVOIDANCE, STEERING ASSISTANCE, SPEED LIMIT AWARENESS, DRIVER CONDITION MONITOR, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO & MUCH MUCH MORE!! **




>>>> FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM @
TOTALAUTOSALES


*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
OUR NEW LOCATION:
2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


*** CERTIFICATION: Have your new preowned vehicle certified at TOTAL AUTO SALES! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified or e-tested, a certification package is available for $989. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes, Finance fee and licensing are extra.**


** WARRANTY. We provide extended warranties up to 48m with optional coverage up to 10,000$ per/claim with unlimited kms. **
*** PLEASE CALL (647) 938-6825 ***
TOTAL AUTO SALES 2430 FINCH AVE WEST, NORTH YORK, M9M 2E1


** To the best of our ability, we have made an effort to ensure that the information provided to you in this ad is accurate. We do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions or typographic mistakes found on all our ads. Prices may change without notice. Please verify the accuracy of the information with our sales team. **

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Total Auto Sales

Used 2018 BMW 3 Series 330i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2018 BMW 3 Series 330i //M SPORT | SUNROOF | LOADED 130,335 KM $19,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE TD6 | MERIDIAN | PANO | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE TD6 | MERIDIAN | PANO | LOADED 61,053 KM $44,985 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 //AMG | CONVERTIBLE | RED LEATHER | LOADED for sale in North York, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class SL63 //AMG | CONVERTIBLE | RED LEATHER | LOADED 176,403 KM $42,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Total Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Total Auto Sales

Total Auto Sales

2430 Finch Ave West, North York, ON M9M 2E1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-938-XXXX

(click to show)

647-938-6825

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,985

+ taxes & licensing>

Total Auto Sales

647-938-6825

2019 Land Rover Range Rover