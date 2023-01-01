2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

$49,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 7 , 7 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 9607321

9607321 Stock #: M5134

M5134 VIN: SALYL2FX0KA226085

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # M5134

Mileage 107,773 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.