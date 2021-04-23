Menu
2019 Lexus RX

41,000 KM

$45,998

+ tax & licensing
$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

AutoPluto

888-507-5798

2019 Lexus RX

2019 Lexus RX

RX 350 Auto

2019 Lexus RX

RX 350 Auto

Location

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-5798

$45,998

+ taxes & licensing

41,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7004474
  • VIN: 2T2BZMCAXKC176651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER CAR, Navigation, NO accident, Brown Interior, Cooled & Heated Seat Orginal LEXUS Remot Start ( CLEAN CARFAX ). What a beautiful dark brown interior leather and fully loaded, Leather, Sunroof, Backup Camera, AWD,8-way Power Adjustable Drivers & Passenger Seat, Power-Adjustable Heated Mirrors, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, TFT Multi-Information Display, Headlamp Washers, Whiplash-Injury-Lessening (WIL) Front Seats, Power-Adjustable Heated Mirrors, Variable Intermittent Wipers, LED Clearance Lamps, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Privacy Glass, Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 8-way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat, Lumbar Support and more
Lease returned
All Credit APPROVED: GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, STUDENT VISA, WORK PERMIT, BANKRUPTCY, COLLECTION, and CONSUMER PROPOSAL. On Approved Credit
***Hassle-free financing for Bad credit - No credit - Newcomers - Student Visa - Work Permit - Refugee - 9SIN - Bankruptcy***

Actual pictures are provided, All Price is Plus HST and Licensing fee. Prices are subject to change without notice. All vehicles can be certified and E tested for an additional($799). If not Certified and E Tested then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable, not E-tested and not certified. The financing fee is extra.

AUTO PLUTO delivers really good customer services from the moment you step on the lot at a fair price than competition and a stress-free experience to driving away in your new car.
Address: 3905 Keele St., Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6
Tel: 416-661-7070

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPluto

AutoPluto

3905 Keele St, Unit 4, North York, ON M3J 1N6

888-507-XXXX

888-507-5798

