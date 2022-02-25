Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

114,291 KM

Details Description Features

$22,758

+ tax & licensing
Golden Mile Chrysler

416-759-4137

GX

Location

Golden Mile Chrysler

1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8

416-759-4137

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

114,291KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8453484
  • Stock #: P5718
  • VIN: JM3KFABL3K0683861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P5718
  • Mileage 114,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Shop Online & We Will Deliver Your Vehicle To You!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

