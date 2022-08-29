$34,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GT - Head-up Display - Navigation
Location
Golden Mile Chrysler
1743 Eglinton Ave E, North York, ON M4A 1J8
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 9103831
- Stock #: P5942
- VIN: JM3KFBDM1K1655398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,801 KM
Vehicle Description
The excellent power delivery, superior handling and a swanky interior help propel this 2019 Mazda CX 5 to new heights among its competitors. This 2019 Mazda CX-5 is fresh on our lot in North York.
This Mazda CX5 is a real class leader with exceptional performance, agile handling and a versatile and highly intuitive interior. Thanks to its elegant yet aggressive styling and impeccable on road capabilities, there aren't many that can rival the quality and premium performance this modern, beautiful crossover SUV offers. This low mileage SUV has just 22,801 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 187HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our CX-5's trim level is GT. This GT CX-5 has just about everything you could imagine with a power moonroof, navigation, head-up display, air cooled leather seats, wood and metal trim, premium Bose sound, driver seat memory settings, proximity entry, SiriusXM, adaptive front lighting, HomeLink remote system, automatic climate control, and LED lighting with fog lights. This trim also adds traffic sign recognition to the driver assistance features like stop and go adaptive cruise, full range active braking assist, pedestrian detection, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist with departure warning, and high beam control help make every drive more safe and less fatiguing. For even more comfort, you get heated seats, heated steering wheel, power liftgate, advanced blind spot monitoring, 7 inch Mazda Connect enabled touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Head-up Display, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Woodgrain Trim, Leather Seats, Memory Seats.
Having served North York and the Greater Toronto Area for over 50 years, Golden Mile Chrysler knows a thing or two about the needs of our communitywhich is why we're so happy to offer a wide variety of the best vehicles Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram have to offer. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing!
Come by and check out our fleet of 100+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in North York. o~o
Vehicle Features
